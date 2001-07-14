Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it has hired industry veteran Tara Loring as Eastern Regional Digital Sales Director beginning Monday, September 12th. Loring has joined Salem Media from Hubbard Broadcasting where she served simultaneously as General Sales Manager and Director of Digital Media for Hubbard’s West Palm Beach properties. Loring will report to Salem Vice President and General Manager Jon Latzer.

“Tara has been an active hands-on leader in both the broadcast and digital media industries for several years and her wealth of experiences will provide tremendous growth to our digital marketing firm – Salem Surround. In Tara, we have an individual who has experience working with multiple sales staffs and managing high performance individuals. We are thrilled that Tara is joining our growing sales and operational efforts and will lead a team who is dedicated to helping Salem and our advertisers grow and thrive,” Latzer said.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Salem Media team. One that truly embraces forward-thinking initiatives to produce real results for clients and partners,” said Loring. “A big thank you to Jon Latzer, Jamie Cohen, and Dave Santrella for welcoming me with open arms. I look forward to taking my passion for building winning teams to Salem Surround and working with Jon to help continue their incredible revenue and operational growth."

Tara’s prior experience includes co-owning MonthlyExpress, a packaged goods company that offered fine products worldwide to consumers. Tara’s media sales and management experience includes work with Cox Media and WPTV in West Palm Beach.

