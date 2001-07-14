The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FXLV) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 26, 2022, after the market closed, F45 issued a “Strategic Update,” disclosing that it now expects its fiscal 2022 revenue “between $120 million and $130 million, compared to the prior guidance of $255 million to $275 million.” Based on a “comprehensive review of its strategic and financial priorities,” the Company would reduce its global workforce by about 110 positions. F45 also announced that its founder, CEO, and President, Adam Gilchrist, has stepped down.

On this news, F45’s stock fell $2.16, or 61.5%, to close at $1.35 per share on July 27, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased F45 securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005252/en/