Cree+LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced the launch of their new website with a user-friendly interface featuring online interactive product search tools that enable customers and users to perform a parametric search across all Cree LED products. This new search capability is accessible on the “Products” and “Applications” pages, and offers filters for sorting by product type, voltage, color and even optical characteristics like High Intensity or Fidelity (98 CRI) color options.

“Cree LED’s new site and functionality allows customers and users to quickly identify the best solution for their needs among our entire product portfolio, saving them time, effort and money,” said David Peoples, VP, marketing at Cree LED. “Our goal is to provide our customers the best LED supplier website in the industry, delivering ease of navigation, product search and filtering capabilities.”

In addition to parametric searches, the online database allows users to scan product attributes for Cree LED’s various product types, such as typical intensity, beam angle, voltage class, maximum power and CCT and CRI options with easy links to individual data sheets.

Highlights of the new Cree LED website include featured news and product updates on the homepage, a navigation menu for locating authorized distributors and faster web browsing. Cree LED has also increased its presence on social media via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat and YouTube where we have added new video content.

Cree LED will continue to evaluate and improve user experience and plans to expand its language options to include a Chinese version of the website later this year.

About Cree LED

Cree LED, an SGH company, offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.

