Limeade underscores its commitment to strengthening its leadership team

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, immersive well-being software leader Limeade announced another milestone in leadership with the appointment of Kathy Xanthos and the promotion of Sarah Visbeek. Ms. Xanthos joins as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and Ms. Visbeek was promoted to General Council and retains her role as Corporate Secretary. With a commitment to hiring the best talent to bolster its leadership bench and employee base, Limeade continues to lead the industry in gender equity at every level of the business.

Earlier this year, Limeade announced that women makeup 51% of the employee population and 48% of director-level and above leadership roles. To further its commitment to gender diversity, the company is reporting 57% representation of women on its Board of Directors. The commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging is founded on the belief that the best innovation and business outcomes can only be found when all the best talent from all populations is represented. According to the 2022 Board Diversity Index , 32% of boards in the ASX 300 have female directors, of which 17% have boards with at least 50% women. The technology sector lags at 7.7% of companies with at least one woman in the boardroom.

"Limeade is committed to bringing the best talent in the industry. We celebrate these new additions to our leadership team," says Henry Albrecht, CEO of Limeade. "The board and I are delighted about appointing and promoting amazing leaders to help us pursue our worthwhile mission."

Building out the Limeade product and technology leadership team, Kathy Xanthos, Chief Information Security Officer, is responsible for the company's Security, Production Operations and Corporate Operations Teams. With a history of turning information security into a competitive advantage, Kathy brings over 20 years of experience in technology and information security to some of the nation's largest healthcare systems.

Sarah Visbeek, hired earlier this year as VP of Legal and Corporate Secretary, has been promoted to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective immediately. Her responsibilities will include leading the legal team on matters from data privacy and compliance to risk management and company expansion. Visbeek brings more than a decade of legal experience and leadership from across the technology industry, including video games, ad technology and more.

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance.

