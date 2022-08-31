SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced the launch of the new Ensysce website at www.ensysce.com. The Company's updated website highlights the TAAPTM and MPARTM technology platforms, the depth of the team, and our truly unique products for the treatment of severe pain.

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce, commented, "At Ensysce, our transformative chemistry is at the heart of our mission. As we put additional thought into our external image, it was imperative that chemistry was displayed as a prominent theme on our newly launched corporate website. Our goal is to provide clear communications to anyone interested in our progress. Understanding our TAAPTM and MPARTM platforms is the foundation to understanding Ensysce and ultimately, our path towards commercialization and future successes."

The Company's new website has been completely redesigned by the team at Flipside Health, a London UK digital healthcare agency that unlocks the potential of digital and technology in the pharmaceutical, life sciences, consumer healthcare and public health sectors.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

