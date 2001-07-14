PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced its recognition on the 2022+PEOPLE+Companies+that+Care%26reg%3B+list by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE magazine. This year the company ranked third among the top 100 companies. PulteGroup made its debut on this prestigious list in 2021.

“We are honored to be included on the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care list for the second year in a row and are proud of the difference our employees make at work and in our communities,” said Michelle Hairston, senior vice president of human resources at PulteGroup. “Inherent to our culture is an effort to lead with care and appreciation for our customers, trade partners, the environment, and most importantly, each other. We are thrilled to see our employees being recognized this way.”

In May, PEOPLE+featured+PulteGroup%26rsquo%3Bs+Built+to+Honor+program, an example of how the company gives back to the communities it serves. Launched nearly a decade ago, Built to Honor provides mortgage-free homes to veterans living with disabilities as a result of their military service. This November, PulteGroup will deliver+its+milestone+75%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+home to United States Army Sergeant David Speights and his family in Dallas, Texas.

“Caring isn't about being ‘nice,’” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It's about understanding the real needs of your people, your community and the world—and showing up in ways that make a meaningful impact. These companies make that kind of caring for people, and even the environment, part of their daily fabric.”

This recognition follows several other workplace achievements for the company. Earlier this year, PulteGroup was ranked #43 among Fortune’s 100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E and #33 among Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials%26trade%3B.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

