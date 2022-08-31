KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq: LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce its continued accumulation of international patent recognition with the receipt of its 27th worldwide patent granted in Mexico under registration #390001.

This patent is from Lexaria's third patent family, "Stable Ready-to-Drink Beverage Compositions Comprising Lipophilic Active Agents" from which patents have already been issued in Australia, India and Japan. The patent is applicable to a range of active ingredients that includes but is not limited to non-psychoactive cannabinoids and NSAIDs. Types of products covered include certain pharmaceutical product formats as well as a wide variety of ready-to-drink consumer retail beverage products.

Given Lexaria's continued pursuit of regulatory approval of DehydraTECH-CBD for the treatment of hypertension in regulated pharmaceutical applications, certain claims allowed in this new Mexican patent to use DehydraTECH-processed non-psychoactive cannabinoids to treat cardiac and cardiometabolic disorders are of particular value to the Company.

Additional claims granted in Mexican patent #390001 include the treatment of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) dementia; obesity; metabolic disorders such as insulin related deficiencies and lipid profiles, hepatic diseases, diabetes, and appetite disorders; cancer chemotherapy; benign prostatic hypertrophy; irritable bowel syndrome; biliary diseases; ovarian disorders; marijuana abuse; and alcohol, opioid, nicotine, or cocaine addiction.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 27 patents granted and roughly 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

