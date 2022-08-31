SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Quality Industrial Corp. (OTCQB:QIND) recently engaged Pipara & Co LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm on August 19, 2022, in order to align with its parent company, ILUS International (OTC:ILUS). The newly appointed accounting firm's presence in the region has led to a faster audit process for Quality Industrial Corp.'s upcoming United Arab Emirates headquartered subsidiary. Consequently, QIND now expects its large United Arab Emirates acquisition to close in September 2022.

QIND has already successfully completed its first tranche payment of $1 million towards completion of the acquisition and will be paying the next tranche with the with closing of the purchase agreement. QIND is also negotiating two further acquisitions in the renewable energy and industrial manufacturing sectors.

