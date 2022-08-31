Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

IRLAB Assists Swedish Economic Crime Authority

18 minutes ago
GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (

FRA:6IRA, Financial) On the 31 of August, 2022, IRLAB was contacted by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority regarding a preliminary investigation concerning suspected insider dealing in the company's share during 2021. IRLAB is fully assisting the authorities in their investigations.

No employee, member in the management team or board member in the Company has, to the best of the company's knowledge, been notified about any criminal suspicion. The Company has no further information. Questions concerning the preliminary investigation should be directed to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

Gunnar Olsson, Chair of the board
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: [email protected]

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult complications related to Parkinson's disease. In 2021, IRLAB entered an exclusive global license agreement with Ipsen for the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

Through the systems biology based Integrative Screening Process (ISP), its IRLABs proprietary research platform, IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, IRLAB runs several preclinical programs with IRL942 and IRL757 currently in development towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

