GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) ( FRA:6IRA, Financial) On the 31 of August, 2022, IRLAB was contacted by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority regarding a preliminary investigation concerning suspected insider dealing in the company's share during 2021. IRLAB is fully assisting the authorities in their investigations.

No employee, member in the management team or board member in the Company has, to the best of the company's knowledge, been notified about any criminal suspicion. The Company has no further information. Questions concerning the preliminary investigation should be directed to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

