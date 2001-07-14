Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO, the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the Lake Street BIG6 Investor Conference in New York City on September 14, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings.

About Edgio:

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) makes connected living faster, safer and simpler to manage by powering unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge with our seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming solutions. Our globally-scaled technology and expert services fuel the world’s top brands with the capacity to deliver the fastest, most dynamic and frictionless education, entertainment, events and applications to every user. Dedicated to providing unparalleled client care and extending value every step of the way, Edgio is a partner of choice, driving about 20% of worldwide internet traffic to support the most popular shows, movies, sports, games and music, and instant-loading websites. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

