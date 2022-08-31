PR Newswire

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-announces-quarterly-dividend-301615649.html

SOURCE Deere & Company