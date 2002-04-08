MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDeals is pleased to announce that Jacksonville, Texas and Petersburg, Virginia have joined thousands of other GovDeals sellers to sell their surplus, including real estate, in its online marketplace platform.



“By choosing to sell their real estate on GovDeals, with access to more than 4.8 million registered buyers, these government entities gain immediate exposure to a significant audience of qualified real estate buyers, ensuring competitive market pricing and the protection of property values in their local communities,” said Liquidity Services CEO Bill Angrick.

Located within proximity of each other on the same block, the waterfront properties in Jacksonville, Texas include seven vacant residential lots inside the South Shore subdivision along Lake Jacksonville. Each includes at least half an acre of undeveloped land on a minimum of 50 feet of water frontage. The city is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $10,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on any of the properties. Interested parties have until September 5th to register, submit the deposit, and place bids on the available lots.

The city of Petersburg, Virginia is offering 29 properties including vacant lots, abandoned homes, and industrial buildings. Bid deposits vary by property. To bid on any of these properties or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

