Railway Pension Investments Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 232 stocks valued at a total of $10.22Bil. The top holdings were TMO(3.16%), MSFT(2.86%), and V(2.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 47,300 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/31/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $108.9314 per share and a market cap of $1,431.31Bil. The stock has returned -24.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 757,276 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.51.

On 08/31/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $132.581 per share and a market cap of $363.59Bil. The stock has returned -8.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 1,317,647 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.35.

On 08/31/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $74.24 per share and a market cap of $198.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 417,541 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 08/31/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $159.91 per share and a market cap of $73.57Bil. The stock has returned -33.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 285,252 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 08/31/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $268.99 per share and a market cap of $196.83Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.21 and a price-sales ratio of 6.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

