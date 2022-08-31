Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Live Webcast:

Live audio webcast will be available at approximately 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 7 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Replay Webcast:

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Thursday, September 8 and remaining for six months at https://investor.kelloggs.com

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

