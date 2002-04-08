BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. ( LMAT, Financial) announced today that David Roberts, President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 4:40 PM ET at the Sheraton New York Hotel, New York.



About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.



