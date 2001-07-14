Albertsons Companies today announced it is expanding its July+19%2C+2022%2C+voluntary+recall of ReadyMeals seafood items due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall, which is being conducted in continued collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The two select ReadyMeals seafood items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: Safeway and Albertsons located in Oregon and select cities in Washington state (Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland).

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name Size Undeclared Allergens Packaging UPC Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce 12oz Fish (Anchovy) Clear plastic container with four compartments 23463800000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including Sept. 1 Albertsons, Safeway OR, WA ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi 12oz Fish (Anchovy) Clear plastic container with four compartments 23463900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including Sept. 1 Albertsons, Safeway OR, WA

