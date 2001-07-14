Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Albertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Albertsons Companies today announced it is expanding its July+19%2C+2022%2C+voluntary+recall of ReadyMeals seafood items due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall, which is being conducted in continued collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Photo_1.jpg

ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The two select ReadyMeals seafood items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: Safeway and Albertsons located in Oregon and select cities in Washington state (Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland).

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name

Size

Undeclared Allergens

Packaging

UPC

Sell Thru Dates

Store Banners

States

ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce

12oz

Fish (Anchovy)

Clear plastic container with four compartments

23463800000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including Sept. 1

Albertsons, Safeway

OR, WA

ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi

12oz

Fish (Anchovy)

Clear plastic container with four compartments

23463900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including Sept. 1

Albertsons, Safeway

OR, WA

NYSE: ACI

Category: Product Recall

