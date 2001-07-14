The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.(NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Duckhorn will host a fireside chat beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will can be accessed live on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.duckhorn.com%2Fevents-and-presentations and will be archived online.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, with ten wineries, eight state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 33 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America’s most revered wineries, including Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing and Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California’s North and Central coasts, and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $200 across more than 15 varietals and 25 appellations. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit us at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.duckhornportfolio.com%2F. Investors can access information on our investor relations website at: https%3A%2F%2Fir.duckhorn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005642/en/