Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT, Financial), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the disposition of a Popeyes restaurant property for $2.3 million. The property is located in Tennessee and is operated by Carrols Restaurant Group under a triple net lease with approximately sixteen years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 5.1% cap rate on current rent, exclusive of transaction costs, and will result in an immaterial gain to FCPT. The company plans to repurpose the proceeds into new investment opportunities consistent with FCPT thresholds.

FCPT anticipates redeploying the proceeds from this transaction through an Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 like-kind exchange (“1031-Exchange”). As a result, net cash proceeds from the sale will be held in an escrow account until one or more properties are purchased through the 1031-Exchange. However, there can be no assurance that an acquisition of a new property or properties will occur. If the Company fails to identify one or more like-kind replacement properties of comparable value within 45 days of the date of sale and/or fails to acquire such property or properties within 180 days of the date of sale, the Company will be required to pay a tax at the highest corporate income tax rate on the gain recognized on the sale of this property.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

