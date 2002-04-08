HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (: DRQ) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference. Jeff Bird, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. eastern time. Mr. Bird and Kyle McClure, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Barclays conference and presentation slides will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Investors section. Listeners in the live webcast are encouraged to log-on 15 minutes early to register. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Development, Investor Relations & FP&A

(713) 939-7711

[email protected]