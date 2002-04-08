Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

Author's Avatar
Ds***
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About CTS

CTS (: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODYzODU3NiM1MTMwMzMxIzIwMDY3MDQ=
CTS-Corporation.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles