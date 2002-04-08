RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:35 a.m. ET and the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. A pre-recorded fireside chat for the H.C. Wainwright conference will be made available Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET.



Links to live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and multiple global markets. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and yellow fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) is approved in the U.S. and multiple global markets, with post-marketing commitments ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

