SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on August 26, 2022, by Shockwave Medical, Inc. ( SWAV), please note that the fireside chat time for the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference has been updated. The correct presentation time is 9:10 am Eastern Time. The details for the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference remain the same.



The corrected release appears below:

Shockwave Medical, Inc. ( SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the events on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster

[email protected]



