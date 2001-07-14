Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) announced today that it is now the sole California distributer of EZ STREET® Asphalt, a premium, cold asphalt. EZ STREET represents the next generation of innovation in ambient asphalt technology and has the potential to reduce carbon emissions. Granite also distributes EZ STREET in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.

EZ STREET is a polymer modified cold asphalt guaranteed to permanently repair potholes, utility cuts, overlays and edge repairs in asphalt or concrete. This addition to Granite’s product line will also assist the company in meeting sustainability goals. For example, EZ STREET’s new “bioblends” mixture uses green fuel substitutes in place of fossil fuels and incorporates other recycled materials. Therefore, distributing this new mix will help Granite meet its environmental goals while helping clients meet their own sustainability and carbon targets one pothole at a time.

Lars Seagren, SVP and co-founder of privately held The EZ STREET Company (Miami, FL), said, “Granite Construction gets it. They see the vision of where this is going. Their people move with a sense of purpose and urgency, and quite frankly, that’s why we are with them. We’ll be pushing each other and leveraging our talents, passion, and core values to grow the daily expanding base of customers throughout all of California.”

“We’re excited to be in a position to be able to use our broad aggregate and asphalt production footprint throughout California to offer our customers the best in class of product and brand,” stated Brian Dowd, Granite SVP and California group manager.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with GraniteonLinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, andInstagram.

About EZ STREET®

The EZ STREET® Company is an innovator of asphalt serving the infrastructure space since 1995. The company’s flagship brand, EZ STREET® Asphalt, is produced under license in over 30 states and 15 countries through strategic partnerships with companies primarily in the asphalt segment. For more information, visit ezstreetasphalt.com and connect with our brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005099/en/