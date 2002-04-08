REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. ( RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines, will be the featured speaker in fireside chats at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.



2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Conference Date: September 7-9, 2022

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:45 – 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Format: In-person conference located at Encore Boston Harbor

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Conference Date: September 12-14, 2022

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 7:00 a.m. Eastern on Monday, September 12, 2022

Format: Hybrid event (in-person and virtual); webcast available

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat can be accessed at: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the investors section of the company’s website for at least 14 days following the event.

