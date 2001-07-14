Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3, reflecting items of international tax relevance, is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access the Schedule K-3 through the Partner Relations support website at www.PartnerDataLink.com%2FGenesis or through the Quick Link on the Genesis Energy Home page at www.genesisenergy.com.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

Genesis Energy is not planning to mail copies of the Schedule K-3 to investors. To receive an electronic copy of Schedule K-3 via email, Genesis Energy, L.P. unitholders may call Partner DataLink toll free at 855-502-0936.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005833/en/