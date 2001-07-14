ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT, Financial), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Pasquale Romano has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC).

Established in 2001, National+Infrastructure+Advisory+Council+%28NIAC%29 comprises executive leaders from the private sector, as well as state and local government, responsible for operating the critical infrastructure essential to modern life. The Council advises the President of the United States on how to reduce physical and cyber risks, and improve the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors.

“As our country continues to make the transition to electric mobility, it’s essential that there is reliable, equitable, and accessible EV charging everywhere that people live, work and spend their time,” said Romano. “It is an honor to represent the electric vehicle charging sector as part of the NIAC, as the Biden-Harris administration seeks to accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure and I look forward to working closely with the NIAC to ensure its integrity and safety.”

Mr. Romano joined ChargePoint in February 2011, bringing more than 30 years of technology industry leadership and executive management experience to the company. Prior to ChargePoint, Mr. Romano co-founded 2Wire, a manufacturer of home networking hardware, software and services platform prior to its acquisition by Pace plc in 2010 and he also co-founded Fluent Inc., a digital video networking company prior to its acquisition by Novell Inc. in 1993.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 123 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint+pressroom, the ChargePoint+Investor+Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American European press offices or Investor Relations.

