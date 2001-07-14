Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Forrester Research, Inc. (“Forrester”) (NASDAQ: FORR) breached their fiduciary duties to Forrester and its shareholders. If you are a Forrester shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Forrester’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Forrester in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Forrester and its shareholders, and whether Forrester and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On August 11, 2022, a former employee of Forrester filed a whistleblower complaint against Forrester, alleging violations of the federal False Claims Act for fraudulent and illegal invoicing and pricing of Forrester contracts with the General Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense from at least 2014-2019.

What You Can Do

If you are a Forrester shareholder, you may have legal claims against Forrester’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005843/en/