Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Live Nation Entertainment to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Live_Nation_Entertainment_Logo.jpg

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA60014&sd=2022-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-communacopia-conference-301615737.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA60014&Transmission_Id=202208311610PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA60014&DateId=20220831
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles