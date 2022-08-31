PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.

Wednesday, September 14 at 8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. Laurie Stelzer , chief financial officer, and Ben Hickey , chief commercial officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat.

at / at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. , chief financial officer, and , chief commercial officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat. Wednesday, September 14 at 2:10 p.m. BST / 9:10 a.m. ET / 6:10 a.m. PT at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference. David Meek , chief executive officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the sessions through the "Investors and Media" section on Mirati.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available following the event.

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet medical need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer. For more information about Mirati, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati"). Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati's drug development pipeline, including without limitation adagrasib (selective KRASG12C inhibitor), sitravatinib (TAM receptor inhibitor), MRTX1719 (MTA cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor), MRTX0902 (SOS1 inhibitor), and MRTX1133 (selective KRASG12D inhibitor), is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Mirati Contacts

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Media Relations: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-healthcare-conferences-301615735.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.