S. R. Schill & Associates recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were UPS(30.42%), IEFA(7.38%), and USRT(6.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S. R. Schill & Associates’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 57,407-share investment in BATS:MOAT. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.72 during the quarter.

On 08/31/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $66.6 per share and a market cap of $6.61Bil. The stock has returned -12.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

During the quarter, S. R. Schill & Associates bought 23,257 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 26,077. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 08/31/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $135.26 per share and a market cap of $40.86Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a price-book ratio of 8.20.

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 32,840 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.45.

On 08/31/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.29 per share and a market cap of $3.43Bil. The stock has returned -4.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTI by 31,167 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.44.

On 08/31/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.12 per share and a market cap of $3.84Bil. The stock has returned -10.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 6,204 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 08/31/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $94.07 per share and a market cap of $80.93Bil. The stock has returned -29.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-book ratio of 6.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

