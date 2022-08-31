ACUTE INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4856 EAST BASELINE ROAD MESA, AZ 85206

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(15.09%), VGSH(12.61%), and SPYG(10.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACUTE INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 222,750-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 13.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.74 during the quarter.

On 08/31/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.29 per share and a market cap of $25.63Bil. The stock has returned -4.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ACUTE INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC bought 232,886 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 250,385. The trade had a 9.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 08/31/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $55.79 per share and a market cap of $15.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a price-book ratio of 6.94.

During the quarter, ACUTE INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC bought 92,006 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 123,638. The trade had a 7.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 08/31/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $103.77 per share and a market cap of $46.01Bil. The stock has returned -0.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, ACUTE INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC bought 92,437 shares of BATS:HYD for a total holding of 161,992. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.12.

On 08/31/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $53.32 per share and a market cap of $3.02Bil. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ACUTE INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC bought 64,902 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 245,680. The trade had a 3.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.5.

On 08/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.05 per share and a market cap of $43.66Bil. The stock has returned -6.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

