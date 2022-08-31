Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Reminder: Itaú Day 2022

20 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 31, 2022

By participating in the latest edition of our virtual tomorrow, you will get a first-hand update about Itaú Unibanco's strategic vision for the future, which is anchored on client-centricity.

Tomorrow Sept., 1st from 8a.m. to 11a.m. (EDT)

Join the event

Participants:

Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal - Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho - CEO
All members of the Executive Committee

Visit our website for further information: https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/en/

CONTACT: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

