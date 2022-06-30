To Our Shareholders,

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the net asset value (NAV) total return per class AAA Share of The Gabelli Asset Fund was (16.9)% compared with a total return of (20.0)% for the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 Index. Other classes of shares are available. See page 3 for the performance information for all classes.

Enclosed are the financial statements, including the schedule of investments, as of June 30, 2022.

Investment Objective and Strategy (Unaudited)

The Fund primarily seeks to provide growth of capital. The Fund’s secondary goal is to provide current

income.

The Fund’s investment strategy is to primarily invest in common and preferred stocks. The Fund focuses on companies which appear underpriced relative to their private market value (PMV). PMV is the value the Fund’s investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC, believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in stocks that are listed on a recognized securities exchange or similar market. The portfolio managers will invest in companies that, in the public market, are selling at a significant discount to the portfolio managers’ assessment of their PMV. The portfolio managers consider factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The portfolio managers also consider changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments.

Performance Discussion (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Fund declined 16.85% while the S&P 500 Index declined 20%. Markets came under pressure as concerns about inflation, sparked by loose monetary and fiscal policies, supply chain issues, and oil and agricultural products shocks exacerbated by the war in Ukraine morphed into worries about an economic downturn triggered largely by central bank tightening meant to control inflation. Reflecting these higher rates, the P/E multiple on the S&P 500 compressed from 21x to 16x, though the earnings estimates underlying current multiples are likely to decline as economic weakness spreads. Energy was the strongest sector in the first half, though it too succumbed to heavy selling pressure in June. Cyclically sensitive sectors, including Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials, performed poorly while more resilient sectors such as Utilities, Staples, and Health Care were relatively strong.

The largest contributor to returns for the quarter was Swedish Match ( OSTO:SWMA, Financial) (2.7% of net assets as of June 30, 2022), which agreed to an acquisition by Philip Morris International ( PM, Financial) for SEK 106 per share in cash. The deal marks the realization of our long-held thesis that a global cigarette firm would bolster their smokeless tobacco offerings via market leader ZYN, owned by Swedish Match. The deal is expected to close in late 2022. As would be expected, energy-oriented firms performed well. Among the Fund’s holdings were Chevron ( CVX, Financial) (0.6%), EOG Resources ( EOG, Financial) (0.5%), and ExxonMobil ( XOM, Financial) (0.3%). Pharmaceuticals firms, including Bristol-Myers Squibb ( BMY, Financial) (0.4%) and Merck & Co ( MRK, Financial) (0.3%), added ballast during a choppy environment.

After several strong years, Sony Corp. ( SONY, Financial) (2.2%) was the largest detractor from performance as competition in the video games arena is likely to increase after Microsoft announced a bid for game publisher Activision; Sony also faces headwinds across its consumer businesses and from semiconductor supply challenges. S&P Global ( SPGI, Financial) (1.6%) identified a dearth of new bond issuance as causing a shortfall in expected earnings for the year. Finally, advertising-driven companies, including The Walt Disney Company ( DIS, Financial) (0.6%) and Warner Brothers Discovery ( WBD, Financial) (0.4%), were pressured while the late quarter swoon in commodities hit agricultural equipment manufacturers Deere & Co. ( DE, Financial) (2.7%) and CNH Industrial ( CNHI, Financial) (1.0%).

Thank you for your investment in The Gabelli Asset Fund.

We appreciate your confidence and trust.

The views expressed reflect the opinions of the Fund's portfolio managers and Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Adviser, as of the date of this report and are subject to change without notice based on changes in market, economic, or other conditions. These views are not intended to be a forecast of future events and are no guarantee of future results.