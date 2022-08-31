Beginning September 15, Cineverse to Combine FAST Channels Plus Thousands of On Demand Movies and TV Shows for Enthusiast Fan Bases

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that the Company will launch Cineverse on September 15.



Cineverse, the Company's new flagship streaming service, will bring Cinedigm's enthusiast-focused streaming brands under one roof via a mix of FAST channels and VOD movies and TV shows. The ad-supported service will initially feature a lineup of free ad-supported streaming TV linear channels, showcasing both Cinedigm-owned and third-party content; curated themed VOD channels; with thousands offilms and TV series on demand. This includes Fandor, Screambox, RetroCrush, The Bob Ross Channel, Dove, AsianCrush, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting, and Comedy Dynamics. Cineverse will come with an integrated program guide, allowing users to easily browse between channels and access the genres they love from anime to sci-fi/fantasy to horror to independent.

At launch, Cineverse will be available via Apple iOS (mobile/tablet), Google Android (mobile/tablet), web, Samsung Tizen and Roku. Throughout the rest of the year, Cineverse will announce additional distribution partners and new product features.

Earlier today Chairman & CEO Chris McGurk took place in a Keynote Fireside Chat with David Bloom from Forbes, as part of OTT.X's Fall Summit.

Leaders of OTT channels and networks, digital retailers, MVPDs, platforms, content providers, and service and technology providers gathered for both a buyer-seller market and an exchange of knowledge and thought leadership during OTT.X's Fall Summit. This also included the following Cinedigm executives:

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer & President of Cinedigm Networks, participated in the panel Insights from Today's Industry Leaders.

Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm, participated in the panel Distributing and Windowing Content Across Business Models.

###

About Cineverse

Cineverse is your ticket to a world of entertainment delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and more. In a world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, Cineverse will buck that trend with a focus not only on passionate curation but also by leveraging Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. From artfully entertaining American indies to the boldest in global film and television, emerging voices, and non-fiction storytelling, Cineverse's library of world-class, on-demand content, and lineup of free linear channels, will reward the curious and adventurous.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Press Contacts for Cinedigm:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti (New York)

Kevin Broderick (Los Angeles)

The Lippin Group for Cinedigm

[email protected]

High Touch Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714256/Cinedigm-Announces-Launch-Date-for-Cineverse--the-New-Home-for-Its-Growing-Portfolio-of-Streaming-Brands



