The Jefferies Asia Forum – a virtual gathering of global thought leaders, offering attendees original content, comprehensive corporate access and actionable investment insights – will take place on September 7-9, 2022.

“The Jefferies Asia Forum is one of the most comprehensive events of its kind in the region, bringing together institutional investors, leading public and private companies, and pre-eminent thought leaders to offer original content, comprehensive corporate access and actionable investment insights,” said Murray Wilson, President of Jefferies Asia. “Last year’s virtual event hosted over 1,500 delegates, 220 public and private corporate management teams and 50 industry experts and saw more than 3,300 meetings scheduled. We look forward to building on this momentum.”

For further information about the Jefferies Asia Forum, including the agenda, presenting companies and how to register, please contact your Jefferies representative or email [email protected]. You must be pre-registered in order to attend the conference.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005861/en/