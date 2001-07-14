Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX: STLC) (“Stelco” or the “Company”) announced today that upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, the Company will take up and pay for all of the common shares (the “Shares”) that were validly deposited and not withdrawn to its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) as of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on August 31, 2022 (the “Initial Shares”), being 5,154,680 Shares.Any Initial Shares deposited under the Offer but not purchased, such as any Initial Shares invalidly deposited, will be returned to the depositing Shareholder by Computershare Investor Services Inc.(the “Depositary”).

In addition, the Company has announced that it has extended the Offer pursuant to which the Company has offered to purchase up to 30,000,000 of its Shares from holders of Shares (the “Shareholders”) for cash at a price of $35.00 per Share (the “Purchase Price”) for an aggregate maximum purchase amount of $1,050,000,000.

The Offer, which was initially scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on August 31, 2022, has been extended until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 12, 2022 (the “Amended Expiration Time”), unless further extended or withdrawn by the Company. The Offer is not conditional upon any minimum number of Shares being tendered. The Offer is, however, subject to other conditions and the Company reserves the right, subject to applicable laws, to withdraw or amend the Offer, if, at any time prior to the payment of deposited Shares, certain events occur as described in the Offer Documents.

The Company has determined to extend the Offer until the Amended Expiration Time as set out herein given the maximum number of Shares had not been tendered to the Offer. The Offer remains otherwise subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular and other related documents, each dated July 26, 2022 (the “Offer Documents”), as amended by a notice of variation and extension setting out the Amended Expiration Time of the Offer (the “Notice of Variation and Extension”). Stelco will mail the Notice of Variation and Extension to its Shareholders in accordance with applicable laws. The Notice of Variation and Extension will also be filed with applicable Canadian Securities Administrators and made available free of charge on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents and the Notice of Variation and Extension prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.

LG Bedrock Holdings LP (“LG Bedrock”) has informed the Company that it has tendered 5,000,000Shares pursuant to the Offer, representing gross proceeds to LG Bedrock of approximately $175 million. Upon take-up by the Company of such Shares, LG Bedrock’s ownership in the Company will be reduced from 7,654,211 Shares to 2,654,211 Shares, representing a decrease from approximately 11.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares on July 26, 2022 to approximately 4.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares after giving effect to the take-up by the Company of the Shares tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer as of 5:00 p.m. on August 31, 2022.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of offer to sell Shares. The solicitation and the offer to buy Shares will only be made pursuant to the Offer Documents, as amended by the Notice of Variation and Extension.

Any questions or requests for information regarding the Offer should be directed to Computershare Investor Services Inc., as the Depositary, at: [email protected], or BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., as the dealer manager, at: [email protected].

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as uniform through-coil mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are distributors of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.

About LG Bedrock

LG Bedrock is a limited partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and the address of its registered office in the State of Delaware is 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, United States. The Shares tendered by LG Bedrock pursuant to the Offer were tendered as a result of investment considerations including price, market conditions, availability of funds, evaluation of alternative investments and other factors. An early warning report relating to the transaction contemplated in this press release will be filed by LG Bedrock in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR under Stelco’s profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from James C. Pickel, Jr. upon request at (212) 651-1148.

