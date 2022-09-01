Seoul, Korea, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – September 1st, 2022 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gravity Game Tech Co.,Ltd. has officially launched Ragnarok Tactics II in Thailand on September 1st, 2022.

Ragnarok Tactics II is a tactical SRPG that players collect monsters along with growing their characters. Players deploy their characters and monsters for the battle in the game. Considering the result of the battle is determined by how the monsters and characters are placed in the battle other than the character’s growth, Ragnorak Tactis II has a clear difference from other SRPGs.

Ragnarok Tactics II (also known as Ragnarok Monster’s Arena), a Card SRPG mobile game, was initially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 11, 2022.

[Gravity Game Tech Co., Ltd. Official Website] https://gravity.co.th/



[Gravity Game Tech Co., Ltd. Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/gravitygametech





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

