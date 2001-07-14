ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced a partnership with MyPharma2Go to conduct cross-border sales of Tru+Niagen® and Tru+Niagen® PRO in Brazil, the first Latin American country to welcome the brand. Nicotinamide riboside or NR, the key ingredient in Tru Niagen®, is the world’s most efficient nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) precursor on the market, particularly over NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide). MyPharma2Go, an American company focused on Brazil and Latin America, developed a cross-border e-commerce platform that allows patients to have direct access to international medicines and supplements, and monitors the international shipping process from origin to delivery.

Tru+Niagen® is one of Amazon’s (U.S.) top-selling brands in the Vitamin B3 category for boosting NAD+ levels and features ChromaDex’s proprietary ingredient, Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR). The cross-border distribution strategy allows for Tru Niagen® 300mg 30 count bottles, Tru Niagen® 300mg 90 count bottles and Tru Niagen® 300mg 30 count Stickpacks to be purchased by consumers looking to age healthier. Additionally, MyPharma2Go is working with Brazilian Health Care Professionals (HCPs) to distribute Tru Niagen® PRO bottles, which feature 500mg of Niagen®, the highest single capsule dose currently on the market, to patients across the country.

“We are pleased to work with MyPharma2Go to introduce the healthy aging benefits of Tru Niagen® to Brazil,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “This moment marks a milestone as we amplify global growth plans for Tru Niagen®. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the wonderful MyPharma2Go team on this Brazil cross-border strategy.”

Tru Niagen®, Tru Niagen® PRO and Tru Niagen® Stickpacks are now available for sale in the Brazilian market on several cross-border marketplaces including www.saudecelular.com.br, www.mypharma2go.com, www.mundihealth.com and through HCP in-person sales.

“In the last five years, our cross-border business has impacted more than 30,000 health professionals and has served more than 240,000 patients throughout Brazil,” said André Di Donato, CEO and Founder of MyPharma2Go. "Through our partnership with ChromaDex and Tru Niagen®, we will ensure our premium service delivers the best global products to our customers in Brazil.”

Supplementation with Niagen® is backed by 20 published and peer-reviewed clinical studies, many of which involve daily doses of 1000mg or more of Niagen®. Niagen® has achieved regulatory acceptance for use in supplements by the US FDA. Niagen® has also been approved for use in food supplements by the European Commission, complementary medicines by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia (TGA), and medical foods by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ). Tru Niagen® has also been approved by Health Canada as a Natural Health Product.Additionally, ChromaDex continues to lead the industry in NAD+ research and recently announced that the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERPTM) reached over 250 material transfer agreements (MTAs) featuring Niagen® and other proprietary ingredients.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen® visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About MyPharma2Go:

MyPharma2Go is an American company focused on importing, distributing and marketing special supplements and medications from US and Europe to Brazil in a legal, liable and economically viable way. With a track record of thousands of customers and 30,000 doctors visited by the sales-force every month, MyPharma2Go is the ideal channel for products to enter the Brazilian market and ‘go live’ in less than 30 days under the compliance policy of ANVISA and using the personal use exemption regulation. MyPharma2Go makes it easier for Brazilians to buy US and European-made dietary supplements and Over the Counter (OTC) products by building an e-commerce platform that provides detailed information about the products, support services for acquisition and a personalized customer experience that includes the seal of delivery guarantee throughout the national territory.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to whether Tru Niagen® is the world’s most efficient nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) precursor on the market, particularly over NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide). Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

