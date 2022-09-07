CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. ( EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

Location: Everett, MA



Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Location: New York, NY

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Harvard and Broad Institute’s Cas9 patent estates and Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

