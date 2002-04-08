SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) ( ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Format: Investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Location: Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Swayampakula Ramakanth

Date: Monday, September 12

Time: 7:00 AM Eastern Time

Location: Virtual

Webcast link: Available here

A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat is available here and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.

