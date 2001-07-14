Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), an early-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next generation nucleic acid therapies targeting RNA to address both genetic and non-genetic neurological disorders and hair loss disorders, today announced that CEO Matthias Schroff will provide a live presentation at the 2022 Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference, occurring October 3-4, 2022.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing using the virtual conference link beginning October 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST and will be archived for 120 days: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fchard14%2Fxcur%2F1943406

Exicure will be taking 1x1 investor meetings with registered conference attendees.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology company developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets to neurological disorders and hair loss. The team includes a diverse scientific group with expertise in nucleic acid chemistry, drug development and neuroscience. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the Company conducts its discovery and development efforts in-house with a dedicated 30,000 square foot facility, including rapid and automated high throughput nucleic acid synthesis and screening. For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005015/en/