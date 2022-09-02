Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced multiple presentations of data evaluating its first VDC candidate, belzupacap sarotalocan (AU-011), for the first-line treatment of patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma [indeterminate lesions and small choroidal melanoma (IL/CM)]. The presentations include interim safety data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial using suprachoroidal (SC) administration, final safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1b/2 trial using intravitreal (IVT) administration, and preclinical results that highlight belzupacap sarotalocan’s targeted cytotoxicity towards tumor cells derived from the most common cancer types known to metastasize to the choroid, supporting its potential use for the treatment of choroidal metastases, a key second ocular oncology indication. The presentation also includes preclinical data that supports the activity of belzupacap sarotalocan as a single agent as well as in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, highlighting the possibility to treat not only primary tumors in the eye but potentially distant metastases by an abscopal effect. The results will be presented at the 22nd EURETINA Congress, being held September 1-4, 2022, in Hamburg, Germany.

“We are excited to present for the first time in Europe the final safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating IVT administration of belzupacap sarotalocan for the treatment of early-stage choroidal melanoma, along with interim safety data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial using SC administration. In Europe, early-stage choroidal melanoma is a high unmet medical need with no approved therapies. We continue to progress with our Phase 2 SC trial, and we plan to finalize a decision on the route of administration and initiate our pivotal program in Q4 of this year,” said Dr. Cadmus Rich, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D of Aura Biosciences. “Preclinical data that will be presented at EURETINA provides further evidence that belzupacap sarotalocan has shown anti-tumor activity across multiple tumor types that are known to metastasize to the choroid, supporting clinical development in this second ocular oncology indication. We look forward to submitting the IND in choroidal metastases in the second half of this year.”

“I am encouraged by the interim safety data observed in the Phase 2 suprachoroidal study to date. These results further support belzupacap sarotalocan’s potential as a vision-preserving first line treatment option for patients with suspicious pigmented choroidal lesions whose only option is radiotherapy, which usually causes severe and irreversible vision loss. Preliminary data from the dose-escalation phase of the Phase 2 SC trial have shown minimal inflammation with most adverse events of intraocular inflammation reported as Grade 1 across all treatment regimens,” said Dr. Martine Jager, Professor of Ophthalmology at Leiden University. “Additional preclinical data from a research collaboration with the University of Leiden (Netherlands) highlights the possibility of using belzupacap sarotalocan in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat not only the primary lesions in the choroid but also potentially treat distant lesions by an abscopal effect.”

Details for EURETINA 2022 presentations:

Title: Clinical Evaluation of AU-011, a First-in-Class Targeted Therapy for Choroidal Melanoma, with Intravitreal or Suprachoroidal Route of Administration

Presenter: Martine Jager, Professor of Ophthalmology at Leiden University

Session: Miscellaneous Free Paper Session

Date/Time: Friday, September 2, 2022 from 17:14-17:20 CEST

Title: New treatment of melanocytic lesions – AU011

Presenter: Martine Jager, Professor of Ophthalmology at Leiden University

Session: Tumors

Date/Time: Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 8:52-9:02 CEST

The presentations will be available on the “Scientific Presentations” section of “VDC Platform” page of the Aura Biosciences website on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs), a novel class of therapies, for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Aura’s lead VDC candidate, belzupacap sarotalocan (AU-011), consists of a virus-like particle conjugated with an anti-cancer agent. Belzupacap sarotalocan is designed to selectively target and destroy cancer cells and activate the immune system with the potential to create long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. Belzupacap sarotalocan is currently in development for ocular cancers, with an ongoing Phase 2 dose escalation clinical trial evaluating first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma, a vision- and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care with radiotherapy leaves patients with severe comorbidities, including major vision loss. Aura plans to develop belzupacap sarotalocan across its ocular oncology franchise including for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastases. In addition, leveraging Aura’s technology platform, Aura is developing belzupacap sarotalocan more broadly across multiple cancers, starting with a planned Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

