Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) ( TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Japan, today announced that the Company has leased its first warehouse in North America (the “Warehouse”) of approximately 4,150 square feet at 210 Brand Lane, Stafford, Texas. The Company expects to begin using the Warehouse in early October 2022. This represents a significant initiative of the Company’s business strategy to optimize its warehouse operations and expansion to the markets to support its growing customer demands in North America.



The Company plans to supply its top 30 best-selling products sold in the U.S. on a regular basis to the Warehouse, and will monitor the operations at the Warehouse on a daily basis, in an effort to ensure the efficiency and accuracy of the warehouse operation. Adding the new warehouse network in the U.S., the Company is expected to optimize fulfillment and service customers more quickly and efficiently and further strengthen its footprint across North America. It is also expected to reduce the Company's transportation costs, shorten the delivery time, which consequently shorten the account receivable collection period, and increase the company's sales and gross profit margins in North America.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented, “We are very pleased to set up our first warehouse in the U.S., as we continue to seek opportunities in fast-growing markets in North America. Due to the global supply chain constraints associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, our shipment delivery time has been greater than before the pandemic. With the warehouse operation in the U.S., we expect to effectively fulfill the increasing demand in the markets in North America, boost our revenue in the regions, and improve our operating efficiency. Furthermore, given the importance of the markets in North America to our business, we plan to set up additional warehouses in other regions in the future to serve the local markets with our high-quality products.”

