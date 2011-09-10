In recognition of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, bridges, buildings and other landmarks across the United States will be illuminated blue to raise awareness for this serious autoimmune disease.
The effort will unite U.S. cities in observance of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, which is recognized annually during September. The current illumination schedule follows below. Any updates or additions to the schedule will be posted here. If you plan to visit an illumination, we invite you to take a photo and tag your social media postings with the hashtag: #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreata.
- September 1: McNichols Civic Center – Denver, Colorado
- September 1: Seattle Convention Center – Seattle, Washington
- September 1-30: Hoover City Hall – Hoover, Alabama
- September 2: 230 Park Avenue (The Helmsley Building) – New York, New York
- September 2: Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, NY and Ontario, Canada, 10:00 -10:15 p.m. ET
- September 3: Murray Baker Bridge – Peoria, Illinois
- September 3-4: Helix Garage – Lexington, Kentucky
- September 4: Peace Bridge – Buffalo, New York
- September 4: Woodburn Bridge – Woodburn, Oregon
- September 6: Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge – Boston, Massachusetts
- September 6: Longfellow Bridge – Boston, Massachusetts
- September 6: Fore River Bridge – Quincy, Massachusetts
- September 6: Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge – Worcester, Massachusetts
- September 6: Nasdaq Tower Times Square – New York, New York
- September 6: Pennsylvania State Capitol – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- September 7: Memorial Bridge – Kittery, Maine
- September 7-21: Milwaukee County Historical Society – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- September 8: Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, Louisiana
- September 8: Tennessee State Capitol – Nashville, Tennessee
- September 8-9: NASCAR Hall of Fame – Charlotte, North Carolina
- September 8-17: JUMP - Jack's Urban Meeting Place – Boise, Idaho
- September 9-12: Concord Hotel – Concord, New Hampshire
- September 9: Waterbury City Hall and Chase Building – Waterbury, Connecticut
- September 9: Sakonnet River Bridge – Tiverton, Rhode Island
- September 10: Union Plaza Building – Little Rock, Arkansas
- September 10: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Albuquerque, New Mexico
- September 10-11: Strollway Pedestrian Bridge – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- September 10-11: Green Street Pedestrian Bridge – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- September 10-11: Twin Arches – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- September 12: Las Vegas City Hall – Las Vegas, Nevada
- September 12: Davenport Skybridge – Davenport, Iowa
- September 12: Sperry Tower – Eagen, Minnesota
- September 13: Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center – Laramie, Wyoming
- September 14: Skydance Bridge – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- September 14: Pacifica Honolulu – Honolulu, Hawaii
- September 15: Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge – Tarrytown, New York
- September 15: Barclay Damon Tower – Syracuse, New York
- September 15: Union Street Railroad Bridge – Salem, Oregon
- September 16: US17 Bridge – Charleston, South Carolina
- September 16-18: Legislative Hall: Delaware State Capitol – Dover, Delaware
- September 17: ARCH/Historic 10th Street Bridge – Great Falls, Montana
- September 18: JL Tower – Anchorage, Alaska
- September 19: Fargo City Hall – Fargo, North Dakota
- September 19: Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge – Poughkeepsie, New York
- September 19: RSA Bank Trust Building – Mobile, Alabama
- September 19: RSA Van Antwerp Building – Mobile, Alabama
- September 19: RSA Tower Building – Montgomery Alabama
- September 19: RSA Judicial Building – Montgomery, Alabama
- September 19: Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa and Convention Center – Montgomery, Alabama
- September 20: Wells Fargo’s Duke Energy Center – Charlotte, North Carolina
- September 20: Bakowski Bridge of Lights – Shreveport, Louisiana
- September 21: The Wheel at Icon Park – Orlando, Florida
- September 22: Nasdaq Tower Times Square – New York, New York
- September 22: Pawtucket River Bridge – Pawtucket, Rhode Island
- September 23: France Avenue Lights – Edina, Minnesota
- September 23-25: Concourse Office Park (King and Queen Buildings) – Atlanta, Georgia
- September 24: Bank of America Plaza – Dallas, Texas
- September 24: Elk River Bridge – Charleston, West Virginia
- September 25: Museum at Prairiefire – Overland Park, Kansas
- September 25: Cleveland Terminal Tower – Cleveland, Ohio
- September 26: City of Moreno Valley “M” – Moreno Valley, California
- September 26-28: Gilbert Water Tower – Gilbert, Arizona
- September 27: Main Street Square Spires – Rapid City, South Dakota
- September 27-30: Blue Bridge –Grand Rapids, Michigan
- September 28: River Lights in the Rock, Main Street Junction and Clinton Park Bridges – Little Rock, Arkansas
- September 28: Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse – Evansville, Indiana
- September 28: One Liberty Place – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- September 29: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge – Omaha, Nebraska
- September 30: Kansas City Power and Light Building – Kansas City, Missouri
- September 30: Bridge of Lights – Ocean City, New Jersey
- September 30: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – Virginia Beach, Virginia
In some instances, a live cam may be available to view the illumination from home. For example, Niagara Falls provides a live cam here, and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, here. Is there a landmark near you? Help us light up the night sky by reaching out to local landmarks to request a blue illumination for Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, then post a photo with #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreata.
Other Ways to Get Involved
Anyone can join the campaign from the comfort of their own home by changing the light on their porch or in a favorite lamp to blue and taking a selfie with the light to share on social media. Inexpensive blue bulbs are available at local lighting and home improvement stores or online. Be sure to tag #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreatain social media posts.
Special Thanks
On behalf of the alopecia areata community, special thanks to the patient advocacy groups who provide important resources all year long: Bald+Girls+Do+Lunch, National+Alopecia+Areata+Foundation (NAAF), Canadian+Alopecia+Areata+Foundation+%28CANAAF%29, Alopecia+UK and This+Is+Me+Foundation.
Thank you also to all the landmarks coast to coast for recognizing the importance of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month by lighting it up blue for alopecia areata, and to the photographers who shared their images to help raise awareness.
About Alopecia Areata
Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes other areas of the body.
Alopecia areata may affect up to approximately 1.5 million Americans at any given time. The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently limited treatment options available for alopecia areata.
The Light It Up Blue 4 Alopecia Areata campaign is made possible by Concert+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.
