HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) ( NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $8 million in infrastructure improvement project awards by the state Departments of Transportation in New York and North Carolina. Under the scope of these contracts, NV5 will deliver engineering design, surveying, and inspection services on roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure assets.



“NV5 has delivered infrastructure design, surveying, and inspection services to the New York and North Carolina Departments of Transportation for more than 25 years,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased to have been selected for these projects and to continue delivering technical excellence to support transportation reliability and safety across each of these states.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) awarded NV5 a two-year, $4-million contract to assist in the development and delivery of transportation infrastructure, reviews of project plans, and development of technical reports for the NCDOT Eastern Region. NV5 will also serve as a general engineering services consultant, reviewing deliverables submitted by other professional services firms or third parties for the purpose of supporting infrastructure project delivery.

NV5 was also awarded approximately $4 million in contracts by the New York State Department of Transportation. NV5 will provide construction inspection services for pavement rehabilitation and resurfacing projects on Long Island, as well as ecological design and consulting services throughout the downstate, New York City, and Long Island regions.

