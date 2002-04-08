PLANO, Texas, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG) (“SHRG” or the “Company”) announces the U.S. launch of its wholly owned subsidiary Hapi Travel Destinations™ (“Hapi Travel”), which offers a new approach to travel savings for any consumer and a unique opportunity for those looking for additional income in the new gig economy.



“This new and unique membership-based travel club is designed for everyone to enjoy maximum savings and travel perks on the most luxurious vacation getaways throughout the world or save money on ordinary daily personal or corporate travel,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO of SHRG.

Dave Dove, vice president of Hapi Travel, stated, “Our timing could not be better. After two years of social distancing and limited travel, people are ready to get out and experience new locations and revisit the places they love. Unfortunately, the rising costs of travel now make this difficult for the average family. Our unique memberships are tailor-made to give access to deep savings for weekend getaways, resort vacations, business travel, flights and hotels. We back this program with a 110% guarantee.”

“We know the world is ready to be happy like never before, and for many people, this means more traveling,” said Dave Price, Hapi Travel’s operations director. “Hapi Travel is a travel club designed with anyone and everyone in mind. Whether you take one trip or 10, you save money each and every time you travel!”

About Hapi Travel Destinations

Hapi Travel Destinations™ is a travel club designed with you in mind. Whether you take one trip or 10, you save money each and every time you travel! Members can bring their dreams to life with discounts on hotels, resorts, cruises and condos, plus extra savings on car rentals, activities, flights and shopping. Craft your perfect adventures and discover the possibilities. With thousands of destinations to choose from, the world is yours to explore!

For more information, visit www.hapitravel.com.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG) is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors.

For more information, visit www.shrginc.com.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements relating to the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

