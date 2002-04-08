HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN [ JOAN], the nation’s category leader in fabrics and sewing and one of the fastest-growing players in the arts and crafts space, has named Scott Sekella as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective September 26, 2022.

Sekella brings more than twenty years of experience in Finance for a number of national brands, most recently serving as Vice President, Corporate FP&A at Under Armour, which he joined in 2016 as Senior Director, FP&A. Prior to Under Armour, Sekella held roles of increasing responsibility at Crocs, Inc., where he ultimately served as VP and Global Controller. Previously, he held roles overseeing several aspects of Finance at Henkel of America, Pfizer and Ford Motor Company. He graduated Summa cum Laude from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to JOANN as we head into our most important time of year,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “His financial and retail expertise will be an invaluable addition to the team and we are confident he will help lead our business success on behalf of our Team Members, Customers and Shareholders.”

Sekella will oversee all of aspects of JOANN’s Finance and Accounting functions, as well as Indirect Procurement. He will report directly to President & CEO Wade Miquelon, and will be based at JOANN’s Hudson, Ohio headquarters.

ABOUT JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest-growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 843 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.