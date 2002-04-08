BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. ( SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, announced today that John Tucker, president & chief executive officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held in a hybrid format, in-person and virtually, from September 12-14 in New York.

Mr. Tucker’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00am ET on Monday, September 12. In addition, Mr. Tucker is available to host virtual one-on-one meetings with interested conference participants for the duration of the conference.

A replay of the presentation can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

