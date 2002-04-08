VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc.(CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) ( ISCNF) (the “Company”) a multi-faceted organization with a natural health medicine division (Praesidio Health) in Canada and holdings in Israel, is please to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement for Praesidio Health (Praesidio) products with Pure Integrative Pharmacy (PURE).



“I am excited to announce our first executed distribution agreement in Canada”, says CEO Phil Floucault. “The Praesidio team has been working hard to bring our NPN formulations forward and get them into the hands of consumers. Pure Integrative Pharmacy, with their commitment to evidence-based complementary medicines and cutting-edge products, is a perfect fit for Praesidio Health products. This is the first step in delivering on our commitment to our shareholders of having products at market in Q4 2022. We are very excited to be working with the team at PURE and view this contract as the catalyst for expanding our distribution network not only in Canada, but throughout North America.”

Pure Integrative Pharmacy includes 17 locations in British Columbia, Canada. Initially founded to challenge the status quo of community pharmacy, PURE works to bridge the gap between conventional and complementary medicine and become an integrative and accessible hub of health for their clients. Focusing on evidence-based efficacy and safety, PURE strives to bring together the best of conventional and complementary medicine to empower customers to take control of their health.

Praesidio is developing natural health products (“NHPs”) using an evidence-based process. Pioneering NHPs and therapeutics, Praesidio is actively developing several NHP candidates for utility in a range of conditions, including post-viral exposure prophylaxis, urological, anxiety/stress, immune boosting, and sleep aids. Praesidio has submitted all first round product formulations to Health Canada for review and approval as natural health products.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

“Phil Floucault”

Phil Floucault

Chief Executive Officer and President

About Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) ( ISCNF)

Isracann is a multidisciplinary cannabis focused producer and product developer with Israeli-based cannabis production farm assets and a Canadian natural health medicine development and production arm. Concurrently focused on initial retail sales in Canada and in becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost domestic Israeli production, the Company aims to commercialize natural health medicines in Canada and to leverage agreements within Israel for import/export opportunities and medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.

Contact

Empire Communications Group

+1 (604) 343-2724

[email protected]

www.isracann.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company delivering products to market in Q4 2022 and the Company’s plans to expand its distribution network in Canada and North America. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission, and the Ontario Securities Commission. Although Isracann believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Isracann expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



