Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its 20th collaboration with global OEM/ODM company, ProITAV for its latest OEM-customized AV-over-IP (AVoIP) design. Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology is now used by over a third of ProITAV’s customer base.

“As the first ODM company to deploy Semtech’s BlueRiver platform for ProAV solutions back in 2014, this 20th project continues to showcase how Semtech has moved the needle for ProITAV and the industry as a whole,” said Keith Kennedy, managing director, ProITAV. “Throughout the eight years of collaboration with Semtech, ProITAV produced close to 100 of both standard and bespoke designs for our end customers. ProITAV solutions, when paired with Semtech’s BlueRiver devices, are one of the reasons ProITAV has been so successful in the professional audio/visual (AV) industry.”

Semtech’s BlueRiver technology is currently found across dozens of ProITAV solutions ranging from matrixes and wall plates to standard encoders, decoders and transceivers. The BlueRiver platform is the core technology for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) and is recognized as the only true replacement for legacy matrix switching applications. With the BlueRiver platform, customers are able to migrate any existing FPGA-based BlueRiver solution to an integrated, lower power form factor. As the result of lower power usage, the cost is also lowered by up to half. Reduced power usage and cost in turn are creating a new set of SDVoE-enabled solutions to meet the growing needs of the Pro AV community.

“As a longtime collaborator, ProITAV and its BlueRiver-based solutions showcase the high-performance aspects of Semtech’s Pro AV platform,” said Melissa Nolet, director of product management, Professional AV, for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “BlueRiver is driving a new class of SDVoE solutions through its lower cost peripherals, ultimately engaging ODMs to customize AVoIP products to meet the needs of even their most discerning customers.”

About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Fproducts%2Fprofessional-av%2Fblueriver.

About ProITAV

ProITAV USA is a leading global OEM/ODM company dedicated to the design, development and manufacturing of digital audio/video products, primarily in signal management and unified communications, within the AV and IT business ecosystems. Our passion is evident in the relentless pursuit of research and innovation that allows us to better understand how people work and live. We create technology so you can make your clients’ lives better and more productive. Though the type and size of our clients varies greatly – from global giants to independent distributors – they all view us as an essential partner in their business success. For more information, visit proitav.us.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “are creating,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of supply chain constraints and any associated disruptions; the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; export restrictions and laws affecting Semtech Corporation’s trade and investments, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions as a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; and the additional risk factors set forth in Semtech Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2022 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates. SDVoE is a trademark or service mark of the SDVoE Alliance.

